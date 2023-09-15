Five Questions With: Ernie Almonte

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

1. How would you grade the Gov. Daniel J. McKee administration and the General Assembly’s performance in addressing the league’s concerns? To support municipalities and the implementation of statewide policies, [McKee’s] recent budget provided funds for technical assistance for housing, education and road maintenance. The [House] speaker and the Senate president passed a budget that…