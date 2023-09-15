Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
Five Questions With: Ernie Almonte
1. How would you grade the Gov. Daniel J. McKee administration and the General Assembly’s performance in addressing the league’s concerns? To support municipalities and the implementation of statewide policies, [McKee’s] recent budget provided funds for technical assistance for housing, education and road maintenance. The [House] speaker and the Senate president passed a budget that…