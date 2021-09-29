Five Questions With: Jacqueline C. Kasun

Jacqueline C. Kasun is a senior designer for Providence-based jewelry designer K&M Associates. The company founded the Hope & Co. brand in 2020, an accessories line tied to the missions of local nonprofits. Portions of sales are contributed to local organizations and their efforts. Kasun spoke with Providence Business News about the new initiative.

PBN: How did the idea of Hope & Co. come about?

KASUN: Hope & Co. was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. During lockdowns, and social isolation, I took a moment to reflect on how we as a company could start to make a positive impact on the lives of those around us. It took a lot of strategizing and research but with support of Todd Marcus, the brand Hope & Co. was born.

Shopping with Hope & Co. is not only helping us invest in organizations that are driving change – but joining a lifestyle of change-makers, advocates, mentors and volunteers. Hope & Co. was founded on the notion that a brand, or a bracelet, can be a vehicle for change. Our products will provide consumers a chance to connect with the things they are most passionate about.

PBN: What kind of items are sold to help support the nonprofits?

KASUN: Our charities are all represented by their own individual semi-precious stone and specific color that ties back to their mission. We are currently selling bracelet styles only. Our styles are both effortlessly chic and affordable. It was important for our products to go beyond a trend or season, allowing our customers to invest in items that make people feel good while donating a portion of their proceeds to support great causes. Our brands’ mission is to let consumers be a part of a small act, which could make a huge impact.

PBN: What nonprofits are being supported by this initiative and how much are they receiving?

KASUN: The six current nonprofits we are partnered with are: Project Sweet Peas, Animal Rescue Rhode Island, Make a Wish MA/RI, Hope’s Harvest Rhode Island, Habitat for Humanity Providence and East Bay, and The American Cancer Society.

We are looking forward to expanding our partnerships with other nonprofits in 2022 as well. Each purchase donates 10% back to the charity that you select styles from.

PBN: Has K&M Accessories helped nonprofits in the past with other initiatives? If so, can you describe them?

KASUN: Our president, Todd Marcus, was featured on [WFXT-TV] Boston 25 News during the pandemic when we reallocated company resources in China to source PPE [personal protective equipment] for local hospitals. We donated 10,000-plus masks, face shields, gloves and more, which we provided at no cost to South Shore Hospital, Hebrew Senior Life Facilities, North Hill Retirement Home and others.

Additionally, as a company we donate our leftover goods to numerous charities. This past winter, 1,000 of unsold cold weather items – scarves, hats, gloves and earmuffs – were given to the Brookline Food Pantry and a community of 150-plus homeless citizens that had taken shelter under the Pawtucket Bridge.

PBN: How can people help contribute to this initiative?

KASUN: You can learn more about the charities we work with, and the incredible work they do on our website, hopeandco.org. Ten percent of your purchase will be filtered back into the charity of your choice.

We are also seeking brand ambassadors to represent and share their stories tied to our nonprofit partners. Enjoy free products, great perks, sneak peeks on upcoming products, exclusive content, and VIP giveaways. Visit our website to apply to be a brand ambassador and shop with a purpose.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.