Five Questions With: Kate Skouteris

By
-
KATE SKOUTERIS is vice president of regional commercial markets for Point32Health Services Inc., the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan. / COURTESY POINT32HEALTH SERVICES INC.

Point32Health Services Inc., the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, recently updated its prior authorization requirements for home health care services for members in its commercial plans. Kate Skouteris, vice president of regional commercial markets for Point32Health, spoke with Providence Business News about the updated requirements. PBN: How did Point32Health change

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR