Five Questions With: Laura L. Douglas

Laura L. Douglas is the president of Bristol Community College. She announced on Jan. 29 that she will retire next January after serving as the college’s president for seven years. Douglas spoke with Providence Business News about her time leading the Fall River-based community college and what her plans are moving forward.
PBN: What led you to choosing to retire next year?
DOUGLAS:
I have had a long and fulfilling career as a senior higher education leader. As a college president, you have to be accessible 24/7, which doesn’t always leave time for much else. Being a lifelong learner is at the core of who I am and as I think about my next adventures, I realize there is so much more that I want to learn and do – for my own personal fulfillment. We only get one chance at life, and I want no regrets.
PBN: What would you say has been your proudest achievement during your time leading Bristol Community College?
DOUGLAS:
There are three achievements that really stand out. The first would be developing a strong infrastructure at the college for the future that includes innovative systems, technology, policies and procedures. The National Offshore Wind Institute is one of the greatest examples of the innovation that is taking place with a direct impact on the community, promoting economic growth and positioning our college at the forefront of an emerging industry.
The second is safely leading the college’s students and employees through the COVID-19 pandemic. I will never take for granted the responsibility entrusted to me for our community’s well-being.
Third is building a college-going culture that is inclusive and safe for all students, faculty and staff. Most notably, empowering students to aspire to attend college who may have never imagined it was in the realm of possibility.
PBN: Enrollment at the college has steadily increased over the last couple of years. What initiatives has Bristol implemented to help attract more students, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic?
DOUGLAS:
We have introduced specialized services and embraced a holistic model to ensure that our students have the wraparound support that they need to be successful, including bringing on staff for mental health counseling, academic advising and basic needs support.
In addition, the college has implemented MassReconnect – free community college for students 25 and older. These are life-changing initiatives that are bringing new students to the college and encouraging students who took a pause during their education to return to Bristol.
PBN: What will you miss about working in higher education, especially at Bristol, when you call it a career next year?
DOUGLAS:
Without a doubt, I will miss the college’s students and my colleagues. There is no greater joy than seeing our students succeed and our colleagues inspired to assist students on their higher education journey. Bristol’s four campuses and the college’s NOWI each have their own cultures and an amazing collection of people that I respect and celebrate each day.
We have built many new community partnerships over the past few years expanding our reach into the region’s diverse communities. These efforts not only strengthen our connections but also foster multicultural relationships that will lead the college into the future.
PBN: In addition to spending more time with family, do you have any additional plans upon your retirement?
DOUGLAS:
My husband and I have each lived and worked abroad, so we are eager to visit our friends in other locations that we have not seen in a while. We are also excited to begin working on our bucket list of countries that are calling our names in Southeast Asia, Africa and Central Europe.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.