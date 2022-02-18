Five Questions With: Marc R. Pappas

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Marc R. Pappas | Senior adviser and chief COVID administrator, R.I. Office of the Governor 1. How does your role as chief COVID administrator differ from your previous role as director of the R.I. Emergency Management Agency? As director of the Emergency Management Agency, I [focused] on coordinating response across state government to make sure that…