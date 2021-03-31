Five Questions With: Neil D. Steinberg

Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg oversaw the foundation’s record-setting awarding of $87 million in grants to nonprofits in 2020, some of which was in part due to responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Steinberg spoke with Providence Business News about last year’s efforts and how those efforts will continue.

PBN: The amount of grants the foundation distributed was unprecedented. How was the foundation able to keep up with the requests so that the need was met?

STEINBERG: Even in the early days of the pandemic, it was clear that so many Rhode Islanders were being impacted that more resources would definitely be needed. So, we started a COVID-19 Response Fund and reached out to generous donors in the community, made the case to inspire their giving, worked collaboratively with the nonprofit organizations in the community who do the boots-on-the-ground work of helping so many in need, and led by communicating about the impact on Rhode Islanders. It was challenging.

In taking on the crisis, we couldn’t lose sight of the needs that already existed. So, we went into high gear raising funds from generous donors, awarding grants to nonprofits helping many people, while educating and inspiring those in the community. As the largest and most comprehensive funder in the state, we’re built for it. We already knew many of the organizations that would need funding and how to reach out to communities that had expanded needs. That led to a 50% increase in our grant-making over the previous year to a record $87 million in 2020.

PBN: Which sector had the greatest need that the foundation saw over the last year?

STEINBERG: The scale and scope of need was unprecedented. We know that COVID-19 disproportionately impacted older adults and communities of color. There was devastating job loss, food insecurity, widespread threat of eviction and foreclosure, mental health challenges, increased substance use disorder, a rise in domestic violence, isolation, the challenges of remote learning and so much more.

PBN: Will the COVID-19 relief grant-making continue further this year, and even into 2022?

STEINBERG: We are seeing a recovery on Wall Street that is not reflected on Main Street. So, the impact in those areas noted above will not quickly abate with vaccinations. And our core work will continue even as we address the ongoing impact of the crisis. So, yes, we will continue to raise money and award grants related to the short- and long-term needs that we all see. Whether it is called response, relief or recovery, our role is to lead in providing the support required to help as many Rhode Islanders as possible.

PBN: What do you feel the pandemic shined the biggest spotlight on in terms of problems in Rhode Island and how will the foundation help with that?

STEINBERG: Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is a higher priority than ever. This is reflected in our top strategic initiatives in education, health and economic security. Pursing long-term systemic solutions to challenges like closing achievement gaps in education and eliminating disparities in health outcomes will create a better future for all Rhode Islanders. The fact that opportunities are not available equitably to all, that too many people were left behind in the old normal, make it an imperative that we continue our long-term work on public education, affordable and accessible health care, job training and small-business growth that create a better normal.

PBN: From a business perspective, the foundation plans to work with R.I. Commerce Corp. on helping minority-owned businesses. Kindly elaborate on what assistance the foundation plans to offer them.

STEINBERG: We are currently working with Commerce on an initiative to do a definitive scan of and compile data on all businesses in the communities of color, to assess business services available and to identify where the gaps are, and to look at best practices for programs that support and accelerate the growth of businesses in these communities.

We are supporting organizations doing good work in the state now such as the Rhode Island Black Business Association, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Center for Women and Enterprise, and the Social Enterprise Greenhouse. And we are exploring new programs that can help start and grow more minority-owned small [businesses] throughout the state.

We know small business is a priority area for Gov. [Daniel J.] McKee, [House] Speaker [K. Joseph] Shekarchi and Senate President [Dominick J.] Ruggerio and their teams and look forward to working with them on this.

