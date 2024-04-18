Five Questions With: Nelson Taylor

Nelson Taylor is the founder and managing partner behind The Blackstone Team, a real estate group affiliated with Compass Inc. at the real estate firm’s Providence office. The Blackstone Team, formerly of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, joined Compass at 369 South Main St. in November 2023. A Texas native, Nelson was a freelance travel journalist and a published fiction writer before embarking on his career in real estate in 2001. Taylor’s team successfully closed more than $81 million in sales in 2022 and ranks among the top 10 producers in Rhode Island based on 2023 closed sales volume, Compass said.I have been in the local real estate business for 22 years. I created the first real estate team in Rhode Island back in the early 2000s. No one knew how to advise me, so I just made it up as I went along. Over the years, the team has gone through a few metamorphoses. For The Blackstone Team, I removed my name – previously we were Taylor & Co. – and took all the successes and mistakes into account, and I believe we now have not only the most unique and successful business model in the state but throughout the nation. Every agent works under the same financial model whether they are the highest producer or a newly licensed agent. We’re a partnership model where we all depend on the successes of each other rather than making money off each other. The leadership group doesn’t make a cent off the other agents. It’s very different. Very collaborative. Very positive. We’re like a family. We even have a retirement program. Currently, we are eight agents with an amazing support staff of three. I believe this allows us to offer the savviest representation and highest level of customer service in the marketplace. We pool our resources to achieve not just more for our clients but so that we can all live healthier, more balanced lives. It’s all about working smarter, not necessarily harder. We have the bandwidth to grow into a $200 million team.For buyers, it’s inventory, inventory, inventory. There are simply not enough properties statewide on the market to meet the demand of buyers. Buyers have to be extremely well-versed in the nuances of real estate. So, it’s even more important than ever that buyers seek out smart, experienced real estate consultants rather than settle for suitcase agents who get in when markets are good and get out when they’re bad. For sellers, it’s hard to sell if you have nowhere to go next. It’s this constant back-and-forth arm-wrestling match that’s driving prices higher and higher. Something has to give. There are also a lot of changes coming down the pipeline in the real estate industry in regards to how Realtors are compensated for their services, so it’s even more important that buyers and sellers seek out advice from the smartest, savviest and most-tenured professionals in the marketplace.Being a valuable asset to buyers and sellers is what it’s all about. And because every piece of real estate is different and because the business is so nuanced, the No. 1 thing consumers should be looking for is experience, someone who has been through the ups and downs, someone who has seen it all, someone who has navigated a myriad of situations. But that should not be the only criteria. Not all old dogs have the ability or drive to learn the new tricks. Real estate is an ever-changing business, so on top of experience, you want to look for someone who remains nimble, someone who pays attention to nuances and someone who searches for savvy solutions to new concerns. You need to think of your agent as being the quarterback to your transaction, which means you need an agent who is strong enough to lead the team but calculating and thoughtful enough to navigate personalities and negotiate the best deal possible. And finally, teams are where it’s at in real estate. You want to seek out experienced agents who work on a team because teams offer their agents extreme back-end support so that they have a greater bandwidth to offer their clients savvy, focused, white-glove representation.We made a move to Compass because we felt it was the right match for our business acumen and the best decision for our clients. The entire team moved, save one agent who felt Compass was unstable financially, though Compass is now the No. 1 brokerage by sales volume in the U.S. This is the real estate company of the future, one that invests heavily in the success of their agents, which translates into the highest levels of success for Compass buyers and sellers. Compass is the first company we’ve worked for in our 22 years that actually walks the walk rather than just talking the talk. Truly, agents are Compass’ No. 1 clients. The staff, the support, the education, the technology – it’s next to none. And the CEO, Robert Reffkin, is personable and available. In fact, I had a Shabbat dinner with he and his family at their home in New York City even before we made the decision to join. In the five months we’ve been at Compass, we have already seen our business grow by 15%.We take great pride in giving back. In 2023 we launched what we call The Black Real Estate Agent Scholarship Program. The impetus for its creation is that Black homeownership in this country is as low as it was in the 1950s. There are many reasons, but one where we can help is the number of well-educated and business-savvy Black real estate agents in the Rhode Island marketplace. Fewer than 6% of active real estate agents/brokers in this country identify as Black, though Black Americans constitute 11% of the population. Conversely, 74% of active real estate brokers in this country identify as white, though the number of white Americans in this country is 62%. Our program entails a $10,000 scholarship, plus six months of mentoring. If at the end of the program there seems to be a synergy between our team and our recipient, we’ll continue working together. If not, the recipient is free to go their own way to work with another team or company. Our inaugural recipient is now a thriving member of our team. A few of us also mentor high school students. Ben Kean, a partner with our team, works actively with students from The Met School. And personally, I am currently helping a Wheeler student with her senior project on the value of more widespread real estate knowledge amongst the younger generation. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.