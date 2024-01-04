Five Questions With: Sally Hersey

By
-
SALLY HERSEY, a real estate agent at Williams & Stuart Real Estate in Cranston, was elected last year as the 2024 president of the Rhode Island Association of Realtors. / COURTESY R.I. ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS

Sally Hersey was elected last year as the president of the 6,000-member Rhode Island Association of Realtors for 2024. She is a Realtor at the Cranston-based Williams & Stuart Real Estate, and she previously served on the board of directors of the National Association of Realtors. Hersey was also the 2018 president for the Greater

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR