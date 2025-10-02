Five Questions With: Susan Ashworth

Susan Ashworth is one of the owners of the Medici Lounge, a downtown Providence building at 172 Pine St., a property that previously sat vacant for seven years. Ashworth and her partners transformed the building into a gathering space, used by other small businesses to host parties and events, along with art and music shows. Ashworth is also a hair stylist and owns Duarte Beauty Co.The rehabilitation of the Medici Lounge was a true labor of love, as the building needed a complete restoration. Alex Tomasso had the design direction to bring this abandoned building back to life. We worked carefully to preserve its historic character while updating it for modern use. Our team revitalized the structure and embraced a Florentine aesthetic, represented with beautiful murals and architecture. We successfully redesigned the flow to create an inviting atmosphere for guests. Every detail from the lighting to the furniture was chosen to strike a balance between comfort, elegance and functionality. What was once a tired, overlooked property has been brought back to life as a vibrant gathering place for the community.We saw tremendous potential in this building and in downtown Providence as a whole. We believed that bringing it back into use would contribute to the revitalization of the area by creating a destination that blends upscale dining, community gathering, corporate events and nightlife. Providence has such a vibrant cultural and culinary scene, and we wanted Medici Lounge to add to that momentum. We believe in collaborative growth and partnership that lean on community-centered programing like fundraisers and creating showcases. In terms of profitability, we didn’t just look at numbers. We also looked at the atmosphere, history and experience. People are seeking spaces that offer both quality and connection. We wanted to create an environment where guests can host networking events complete with great food, drinks and music in a modern yet timeless setting. For us, profitability comes not only from revenue but from helping people get together again, breathing new life into downtown and building something the community is proud of.Medici Lounge is a true gathering spot for the community. We have hosted an array of events, including business demo days that showcase tech, art or fashion; corporate award dinners; birthday parties; high school reunions; weddings; comedy shows; holiday parties; and general private events. We have hosted the Providence Drum, a Michael Jackson impersonator and Big Lux playing his electric violin. We offer craft cocktails, upscale food options and live music or DJs to suit your needs. Medici is a place where meetings of minds occur and ideas are presented. We’ve designed the space to feel warm and adaptable, so it works just as well for an intimate dinner as it does for a corporate mixer or a lively evening out. Medici has the ability to have many personas any given day, from meetings, seminars, collaborations, events, showcases, meetings of minds to nighttime entertainment, lounge and nightclub.We chose the name Medici Lounge as a nod to the famous Medici family of Renaissance Italy, who were known as patrons of art, culture and community. That spirit really inspired us, creating a space that feels refined, creative and timeless. Just as the Medici family helped bring people together around ideas, beauty and innovation, we wanted our lounge to be a gathering place where people can come together to enjoy great food, music and atmosphere. The name reflects both sophistication and history, while giving the space its own unique identity in downtown Providence.We see a very bright future for Medici Lounge. The response so far has shown us that people are eager for a place that offers the versatility that our space can, to include great food, nightlife and community, all under one roof. As downtown continues to grow and attract more residents, students, visitors and businesses, we believe Medici Lounge will only become busier and more successful. Our vision is to keep evolving – bringing in new events, expanding our menu offerings and making the lounge a consistent destination for business events, locals and out-of-towners. We don’t just want to be a business that operates downtown; we want to be part of the fabric of Providence’s culture and energy. If we stay focused on quality, creativity and hospitality, we’re confident that Medici Lounge will remain a staple in the city for years to come. Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.