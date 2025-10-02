Five Questions With: Susan Ashworth

By
-
SUSAN ASHWORTH is an owner of the Medici Lounge, a downtown Providence building at 172 Pine St. that previously sat vacant for seven years. Ashworth and her partners transformed the building into a gathering space for parties and events. / COURTESY MEDICI LOUNGE

Susan Ashworth is one of the owners of the Medici Lounge, a downtown Providence building at 172 Pine St., a property that previously sat vacant for seven years. Ashworth and her partners transformed the building into a gathering space, used by other small businesses to host parties and events, along with art and music shows.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Move Freely, Live Fully: Experts Share Insights on Spine & Joint Health

Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR