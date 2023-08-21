Five Questions With: Tara DeMoura

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island recently ranked No. 1 in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Northeast, the third year in a row the insurer has garnered that honor. Tara DeMoura,

BCBSRI senior vice president of commercial group markets, answered five questions about the member satisfaction ranking.

PBN: Some people might be surprised to learn that J.D. Power ranks health insurers. What does receiving this recognition reflect in the industry?

DEMOURA: J.D. Power is widely respected for its data analytics, consumer intelligence and industry benchmarking in a variety of industries. Its reports on health insurers can be extremely valuable to any employer or individual shopping for a health plan. The fact that we’ve now attained the No. 1 ranking three years in a row demonstrates our consistency and commitment to delivering affordable, high-quality insurance plans and services that help employers, employees, and individuals and families.

PBN: What information is the J.D. Power member satisfaction ranking based on?

DEMOURA: That’s exactly what makes the rankings so meaningful. The study is based on actual responses from health plan members, and they’re very current. For the 2023 rankings that came out in May, the responses were collected from January through April. So this is literally the voice of our members – not us – saying right now that we’re doing an outstanding job. Not only were we No. 1 in overall satisfaction, our 2023 score was 29 points higher than the Northeast region average. We also were the highest ranked in three important areas – cost, billing and payment, and customer service.

PBN: How does recognition by J.D. Power help people when they’re looking for health insurance?

DEMOURA: Purchasing health insurance is one of the most important decisions you can make for yourself and your family. Unfortunately, many people find health insurance intimidating and the number of insurers and plan choices overwhelming. Because it’s such an important choice for Rhode Islanders, we go to great lengths to simplify the process. We do that by developing plans and materials that are easy for all to understand. And we make customer service a top priority. Recognition by J.D. Power can remove a lot of the complexity for consumers. When they see our No. 1 ranking, they can rest assured that they’ve found an insurer that is committed to satisfying the needs of its members.

PBN: To what do you attribute your success with member satisfaction?

DEMOURA: So much goes into member satisfaction, from developing a diverse and deep network of respected medical providers to making billing and payment processes easy to comprehend and utilize to designing plans with coverage that our members can depend upon and features that bring relief to their pocketbooks. Customer service is an integral part of member satisfaction and we truly excel at that. We now have four Your Blue Stores around the state, with a fifth on the way in Narragansett. Anyone who prefers face-to-face service and a personal touch is welcome to visit and talk to our experienced staff, who have roots in Rhode Island. Members can come in to renew their plans, ask for guidance navigating the health care system, get help with medical bills and join one of our free fitness classes. Nonmembers can come in to learn about everything we have to offer, including our wide range of medical and dental plans. We also are proud of our Your Blue Bus – essentially a Your Blue Store on wheels – which can be taken to events and transported … to all Rhode Island’s diverse communities.

PBN: What’s enabled BCBSRI to attain the No. 1 ranking for three consecutive years?

DEMOURA: We’re so proud of not only attaining a No. 1 ranking but earning it for three years in a row. It complements how all our Medicare Advantage plans received five out of five stars for 2023 from the federal government. We’ve been alone in that accomplishment for two years now. These honors are a reflection of the culture here. Our associates are dedicated to providing best-in-class service and devoted to continually improving how we serve our members. That’s true whether they are individuals or families, belong to our commercial plans or buy their own insurance, or live out of state or right here in Rhode Island, where we were founded and have family, friends, and neighbors.