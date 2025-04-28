Five Questions With: Terrance Healey

May 5 to 11 is recognized as Lung Cancer Action Week. Dr. Terrance Healey, director of thoracic radiology at Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc., spoke recently with Providence Business News about lung health. Rhode Island Medical Imaging has locations in Barrington, Cranston, East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Lincoln, North Providence, Pawtucket, Providence, Smithfield, South Kingstown and Warwick.
PBN: Why is May 5-11 recognized as Lung Cancer Action Week?
HEALEY:
Lung Cancer Action Week is observed from May 5 to May 11 this year. It is a nationwide initiative led by the American Lung Association and their LUNG FORCE campaign. The annual event aims to increase awareness about lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and how to prevent other lung diseases.
PBN: Why are screenings important for lung health?
HEALEY:
Preventative health screenings are critically important in our overall health. It is important to speak with your health care provider about all age and risk-appropriate screening exams. Think of CT lung screenings as a similar preventative approach to having annual screening mammograms, but for all genders and for those who currently smoke or have previously smoked.
The National Lung Screening Trial showed that chest X-rays alone are not effective in diagnosing lung cancer at an early stage compared to CT scans. CT lung screenings can help catch cancers in their earliest stages. When cancers are caught at earlier stages, they are generally easier to treat and to cure, and patients have better long-term outcomes.
As an associate professor of diagnostic imaging at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, an important message I tell my students and patients alike is that “a negative chest X-ray does not exclude lung cancer as a diagnosis.”
PBN: How have you noticed screenings help improve lung health in Rhode Island?
HEALEY:
Lung cancer screening exams started to be covered by most insurances in 2015. Since then, it has become widely available in most communities. Because of that, my job satisfaction as a physician who specializes in chest imaging has improved every year since. Diagnosing and detecting an early-stage lung cancer rather than an end-stage lung cancer makes me hopeful for the future. I am now able to diagnose more curable lung cancers, something that was very rare early in my career.
Excitingly, Rhode Island ranks No. 1 in the country in lung cancer screening rates at 28.6% among high-risk individuals and No. 2 in the country in five-year survival rates at 33.2%. The increasing awareness and availability for CT lung screenings has played a vital role in allowing more patients to have these lifesaving exams. But there is a long way to go when you compare these rates to that of screening mammography at 81.7%, where Rhode Island also ranks No. 1 in the country.
For those currently diagnosed with lung cancer or those seeking treatment, there are multiple Rhode Island hospitals with state-of-the-art multidisciplinary lung cancer centers who provide world-class cancer care and treatment right here in our community. There is no need to travel far for great care.
PBN: What are the risk factors for developing lung cancer?
HEALEY:
There are several risk factors for developing lung cancer. Smoking cigarettes and exposure to radon and other harmful chemicals in the environment are the most common causes of lung cancer. However, there are many others, including genetic risk factors and exposure to second-hand smoke. There is still a lot of research being done around the world to better answer this question. As new causes are discovered, there are more and more targeted treatment options available for patients diagnosed with lung cancer.
PBN: What resources are available for those concerned about their lung health?
HEALEY:
If current smokers are worried about their lung health, they should speak with their health care provider about how to stop smoking, for smoking cessation resources and if they qualify for an annual CT lung screening exam. If former smokers are concerned, they should also speak with their health care provider to see if they qualify for an annual CT lung screening exam.
Ultimately, the best way to avoid lung cancer, other lung diseases and to keep your lungs healthy is to avoid smoking altogether. This includes the use of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. Leading a healthy lifestyle and eating a healthy diet can also reduce your risk of lung cancer and other serious health concerns.
Organizations such as Rhode Island Medical Imaging, the Partnership to Reduce Cancer in RI, the American College of Radiology, the American Lung Association, and the American Cancer Society offer a wide variety of resources for patients. If you or a loved one is at risk for lung cancer, please contact your health care provider for more information.
Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.