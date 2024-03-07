GE Renewables leases 3,723 square feet in Greenwich Mills

EAST GREENWICH – A 3,723-square-foot space in the Greenwich Mills complex was recently leased by GE Renewables US LLC, according to Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, which represented the landlords in the deal.

GE Renewables, doing business as GE Renewable Energy, is a subsidiary of General Electric Co., the American multinational conglomerate founded in 1892 and incorporated in New York and headquartered in Boston. The Paris-based subsidiary, created in 2015 after GE purchased wind power assets from French multinational Alstom SA for $10 billion, states on its website that it has installed “more than 400 gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide” with its grid solutions, using hydropower, onshore wind and offshore wind.

GE Renewable Energy is the supplier of the 13-megawatt GE Haliade-X turbines used as part of the Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts, which delivered electricity to Barnstable in January as part of a test of the system before it could go fully operational this year, according to project officials.

The GE Renewable Energy space in the Greenwich Mills complex is located on the second floor of Building 2 of the 42 Ladd St. property.

The complex, comprising more than 100,000 square feet of office and retail space, is close to the Warwick town line, the real estate firm said.

Sweeney Real Estate did not release the terms of the lease agreement.

GE Renewable Energy didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on March 5.

Thomas O. Sweeney and Christina Rouse, of Sweeney Real Estate, personally represented the landlords.

With views of Narragansett Bay and Greenwich Bay, the complex is a historic mill dating back to the 1800s. Greenwich Mills was originally erected to support textile production and distribution, and it was once known as the General Fitting Co., and at another point it was home for Textron Cos.

In 2004, while it was still in use as a manufacturing center, the complex was purchased by P&A Realty and Gem Investments, according to the website for the mill complex, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2005. Shortly after purchasing the property, P&A Realty decided to convert the mill into a high-end commercial center.

Other tenants of Greenwich Mills include Hill & Harbour Tile, Volt Server, Blazing Editions, YJ Contemporary Fine Art, Active Data Solutions, Galen Patient Recruitment, MISTRAS Group Inc., Regal Consulting Group, AOT Global, Rockstar Limo, Newport Consulting Partners, Samantha Holland Photography, Computer Aided Technology, Group One Trading, Nova Pro Media, The Opening LLC and Spaceage LLC.

