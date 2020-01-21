HarborOne Bank seeks applicants for $100K college scholarship program

PROVIDENCE – HarborOne Bank is seeking high school student applicants for its ONECommunity College Scholarship Program, according to a news release.

The annual scholarship program will award $100,000 – distributed in 20 scholarships of $5,000 each – to regional high school seniors, chosen for “a proven commitment to their community with academic excellence,” according to the release.

The one-year awards benefit students who plan to attend accredited two- or four-year colleges or universities beginning in fall 2020. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and an immediate family member with an active HarborOne deposit account.

The application process began Jan. 15 and runs until March 15. Recipients will be chosen by HarborOne Bank’s Scholarship Committee, which will base its decisions on factors that include academic transcripts, personal essays, participation in community and school activities, and awards and recognitions received.

- Advertisement -

Application details are available at harborone.com/about-us/community/scholarship.

The program has provided more than $500,000 in college scholarships over the last decade, according to the release.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.