Hasbro bringing back Furby this summer

PROVIDENCE – A beloved toy and collectible from the ’90s is returning this summer.

Hasbro Inc. announced Thursday the iconic Furby is returning to retailers’ shelves and Amazon.com on July 15 to celebrate the interactive toy’s 25th anniversary.

“Following its craze-inducing launch in 1998, Furby has taken the world by storm, impacting every corner of the culture zeitgeist, from music to television and film,” said Kristin McKay, vice president and general manager for Hasbro fashion and preschool. “For the brand’s 25th anniversary, we wanted to ignite the same excitement for this new generation by harnessing Furby’s power of nostalgia while giving Gen Alpha everything they crave.”

The iconic toy will be available in two colors, purple and coral. It will feature five voice-activated modes, more than 600 responses, lights, sounds and 10 unique songs. Retail prices is currently $69.99.

“Over the past few years, we’ve done a lot of research to understand what kids would want to see in a new Furby,” McKay said. “Through this research, kids told us that it was important for Furby to be their ultimate best friend – a furry companion to do all the things a BFF would do, like dance to music, share fortunes, meditate, mimic each other in silly voices, and even put on a light show, and that’s exactly what we created.”

Furby was one of the toy world’s biggest and most iconic launches in the late ’90s. With realistic ear wiggles, iconic expressive eyes and even its own language called Furbish, it sparked a collector craze, which drove auction prices above retail prices and was even banned from the National Security Agency premises in Maryland.