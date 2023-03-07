Hina Musa, recently appointed CEO, departs Social Enterprise Greenhouse

PROVIDENCE – Just over two months after announcing Hina Musa as its new chief executive officer, Social Enterprise Greenhouse is once again experiencing a leadership shift.

Musa, a social impact partner with national and global experience, has departed the organization, Social Enterprise Greenhouse spokesperson Mike Raia confirmed on Tuesday.

Julie Owens, who served as interim CEO following Ramirez’s departure, will resume temporary leadership of Social Enterprise Greenhouse as it confirms a long-term replacement, Raia said.

The business support nonprofit had announced Musa as its new leader in early January, following the departure of co-founder and former CEO Kelly Ramirez last year.

Ramirez, who co-founded Social Enterprise Greenhouse in 2009, left the organization to become the director of Providence College’s new Donald Ryan Incubator for Entrepreneurship in the Arts & Sciences.

Raia declined to say why Musa has left Social Enterprise Greenhouse, or when the organization expects to announce a new CEO.

Prior to being named Social Enterprise Greenhouse’s new CEO, Musa was the senior program director of strategic partnerships at LIFT-DC in Washington. She had also served as executive director of the Greater Southeast Management District in Houston, and on international education and poverty relief initiatives in Thailand, the Philippines and Bangladesh.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.