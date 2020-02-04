Hotel tax collection up 9.4% in Nov., to $1.2M

COLLECTION OF the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island in November totaled $1.2 million. / PBN FILE PHOTO/STEPHANIE ALVAREZ EWENS
PROVIDENCE – Collection of the 5% hotel tax in Rhode Island totaled $1.2 million in November, a 9.4% increase year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Tuesday.

Hosting platforms and room resellers accounted for $39,476 of the tax collected in November, an increase from $19,123 one year prior.

  • Regional tourism district allocations from the tax totaled $446,784. The largest allocation to a regional tourism district was to Aquidneck Island, $151,954.
  • Allocation to municipalities totaled $287,577. The largest municipal allocation was to Providence at $87,772.
  • Allocation to R.I. Commerce Corp. totaled $329,363.
  • Allocation to the Providence and Warwick Convention and Visitors Bureau totaled $179,846.

Fiscal year to date through November, collection of the 5% hotel tax totaled $4.9 million, a 7.4% increase from collections during the same period last year.

