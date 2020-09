Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Every down economy has winners, and right now luxury homebuilders in Rhode Island have all the work they can handle. It was not that way during or following the Great Recession, when homebuilding plummeted in Rhode Island along with the number of high-end homes sold. But a traditionally low inventory of existing homes has tightened…