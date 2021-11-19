How concerned are you about rising COVID-19 case counts in Rhode Island and across the nation?

On Nov. 16 state health officials reported 516 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island. It was the highest daily case count in the state since April 9.

Rhode Island is hardly alone. Hospitals in states across the country are reporting seeing a new influx of COVID patients.

Ocean State health care leaders held a press conference on Nov. 17 to warn residents against overcrowding emergency rooms, though the challenges here right now have more to do with staff shortages and nonemergency cases.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the R.I. Department of Health, did say on Nov. 16 that Rhode Islanders should “double down on mitigation measures” against the coronavirus, especially with the holidays approaching.

She urged people to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice social distancing.

