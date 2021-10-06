IGT Global Solutions wins competitive Connecticut Lottery Corp. facilities management contract

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corp. won a Connecticut Lottery Corp. facilities management contract after a competitive procurement, the company announced.

According to IGT, an implementation period is included in the contract to install a new central system, expected to go live April 2023. Once the lottery system is live, the contract will run for 10 years through April 2033, with five more years of extension options.

Through a system conversion, IGT will deliver its Aurora central lottery management system to replace a system already in place. Aurora includes flexible solutions to manage, transform and grow the lottery corporation’s business, according to IGT. The platform has intuitive, user-friendly applications, tools and reporting capabilities to manage transaction processing, game management and back-office operations.

“IGT has a strong reputation of being a quality lottery system provider, and for modernizing its system and its related components,” said Greg Smith, Connecticut Lottery Corp. CEO and president.

“IGT’s success in implementing central systems is unrivaled, having completed 60 on-time, full-system conversions in the last 13 years, including nine conversions from competitor systems,” said Jay Gendron, IGT chief operating officer, Lottery. “In serving the Connecticut Lottery, IGT will leverage its decades of industry leadership to help drive the lottery’s growth and offer engaging experiences for its players.”

IGT will also distribute 3,000 Retailer Pro and Retailer Compact lottery terminals, along with 200 GameTouch 28 self-service vending machines to lottery retailers.

With the acquisition of Connecticut Lottery as a facilities management customer, now all top five U.S. lotteries in terms of sales per capita rely on IGT’s central systems.

International Game Technology PLC is headquartered in London and has offices in Providence, Rome and Las Vegas.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.