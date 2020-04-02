IGT to furlough 320 Rhode Island workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

PROVIDENCE – International Game Technology PLC will be furloughing part of its North American operations for an expected eight weeks starting April 6, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert Vincent, chairman of IGT Global Solutions Corp., said Thursday.

The furloughs will affect 320 Rhode Island workers, according to the company statement.

R.I. Lottery operations will continue uninterrupted.

The furlough program affects employees that are not primarily involved in operations and customer support, according to the company. Employees will continue to receive health care and welfare benefits during the furlough.

The company also said that cost-saving measures include base salary reductions for senior leaders but did not provide details of the reductions.

The measures were said to have been taken to “bring our operations in line with customer and player demand.”

IGT also noted that its priority in the face of the coronavirus is to “protect the health of people, while we take responsible actions to serve our customers and stakeholders.”