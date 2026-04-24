Innovating while living authentically

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EXERCISING EFFICIENCY: Kimberly Hayes, head of global technology enablement services at FM, has prioritized bringing increased financial transparency and streamlined, cutting-edge processes to internal operations at the mutual insurer. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
EXERCISING EFFICIENCY: Kimberly Hayes, head of global technology enablement services at FM, has prioritized bringing increased financial transparency and streamlined, cutting-edge processes to internal operations at the mutual insurer. PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

PBN 2026 C-Suite Awards ENTERPRISE PRIVATE COMPANY (More than 500 employees): Kimberly Hayes FM head of global technology enablement services Kimberly Hayes, the head of global technology enablement services at FM, is at the forefront of innovation, identifying new technology and adopting it into scalable solutions. Beyond her efforts as a leader in growing and

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