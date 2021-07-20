Jamestown estate sells for $7M

JAMESTOWN – A villa-style home and connected carriage house at 256 East Shore Road has sold for $7 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty said on Tuesday.

The sale is the highest in the municipality this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

The main home on the property was built circa 1875 and spans nearly 4,000 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The carriage house, built in 2008, features two bedrooms and two bathroom across 2,166 square feet located above a three-car garage.

The property also has a one bedroom, one bath caretaker’s cottage, Mott and Chace said.

The parcel spans nearly 6 acres and includes a deep water dock and a heated salt water pool.

According to deed records, the seller was Candice Noll and the buyers were Stephen Collier Edgerley and Brenda Sue Edgerley.

The property was last assessed at $4.2 million.

Mott & Chace represented the seller and Island Realty represented the buyers.