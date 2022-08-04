Jamestown waterfront home sells for $4.05M

JAMESTOWN – A former summer cottage built by U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Richard Wainwright in 1900 at 14 Dewey Lane was sold for $4.05 million, Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty announced Thursday.

The 2,749-square-foot waterfront home, with a long view along Narragansett Bay’s east passage, was redesigned in 2017 into a year-round home, Mott & Chace said.

P. Thomas and Cynthia S. Hirsch purchased the property from Alec Carstensen and Nicole E. Hoffman on Aug. 2, according to property records. The property was last assessed by the town to be worth $2.2 million.

The recent sale is the second highest in town this year. In June, a Gambrel-style home at 11 Bryer Ave. sold for $4.15 million, the highest such sale this year. A 3,666-square-foot waterfront home known as Wishing Rocks at 354 Beavertail Road was sold for $3.88 million in February.

