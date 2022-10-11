Jayd Bun of South Kingstown tops Yelp’s 100 best eateries in N.E.

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – In state that is well-known for its seafood, a local Chinese restaurant has emerged as the best in New England, according to Yelp.

Jayd Bun took the No. 1 spot in Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in New England.

Using a methodology which included the total volume and ratings of reviews for the past five years, between Jan. 1, 2017, and July 27, 2022, the popular, user-review website touted the eatery with a “one-of-a-kind menu that introduces people to authentic Chinese food.

“Jayd Bun specializes in the ‘comfort food’ that chef Annie Parisi grew up with in Tianjin, China: savory pork buns with soft homemade dough, scallion pancakes with a unique spice rub, and richly flavored chef’s congee [rice porridge with chicken and ginger]. Her handmade noodles, a customer favorite, form the centerpiece of dishes such as October Noodle [with ground pork and pickled napa cabbage] and Spicy Tomato Noodle [with eggs, tomato chunks, and fresh hot peppers],” the review said.

Rhode Island’s seafood did, however, crack the top 10. The Matunuck Oyster Bar, known for its farm-to-table ingredients, was ranked 10th. The South Kingstown eatery harvests its own petite oysters and bay scallops grown in Potter Pond.

“Our restaurant offers unique dishes using our bountiful Rhode Island seafood,” owner Perry Rasso told Yelp.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven, Conn.; Butler’s Pantry Breakfast in Stowe, Vt.; Elephantine Bakery, Portsmouth, N.H.; Hot Suppa in Portland, Maine; Salute in Hartford, Conn.; Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine; Branches Grill and Cafe, Chatham, Mass.; Ciao! Pizza and Pasta in Chelsea, Mass.

Other Rhode Island restaurants ranked in the top 100 were:

No. 31 Cafe Zara Coffee House in East Providence

No. 33 Hometown Cafe & Poké Bar in Providence

No. 35 Sophia's Tuscan Grille in Warwick

No. 38 Drift Cafe in Newport

No. 40 , The Rhody Hen Café in Pawtucket

No. 41 Root in Newport

No. 50 East Side Pockets in Providence

East Side Pockets in Providence No. 83 Corner Cafe in Newport.