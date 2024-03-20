Jim Low, CPA, named Partner-in-Charge, New England Internal Audit Services for Marcum

Marcum LLP, a national accounting and advisory firm, is pleased to welcome Jim Low, CPA, as Partner-in-Charge, New England Internal Audit Services. He is based in Providence.

With deep expertise across diverse sectors, Jim has engaged with Audit and Risk Committee board members and senior leaders, tackling challenges affecting all types of organizations. His broad experience encompasses banking, capital markets, technology, manufacturing, life sciences, government, biotech and health care. Jim brings over 30 years of insight from a Big 4 Accounting Firm to his role at Marcum.