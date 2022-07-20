JWU partners with Providence schools to increase educator pipeline

PROVIDENCE – Johnson & Wales University and the Providence Public School District announced a new partnership to offer individuals associated with the district discounted tuition for master’s and doctoral-level education degree programs.
JWU said the new program hopes to increase the pipeline of educators in the city. The program will offer master’s students a 50% discount on their tuition, the university said, while doctoral candidates will be offered a $15,000 grant.
Qualified candidates must be associated with the school district in some fashion. That could include teachers, staff, parents, volunteers or others. Additionally, applicants will need a letter of recommendation from the department that confirms their role within the school district.
In a statement, JWU School of Education Director Karen Swoboda said the program and these graduate degrees “will be a win for the community.” Providence School Superintendent Javier Montanez said having world-class talent in the classrooms is key to helping the city’s students thrive.
“So Providence Public Schools must continue to seek out new ways to support our educators and establish local pipelines of diverse talent,” Montanez said in a statement.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.