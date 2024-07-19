40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Kate Liberman | 39 Executive Director, Trinity Repertory Company What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? The nonprofit theater industry continues to recover from the damage of COVID-19-related closures. It has halved our subscriber base, decreased our single-ticket buyers and cut

Executive Director, Trinity Repertory CompanyThe nonprofit theater industry continues to recover from the damage of COVID-19-related closures. It has halved our subscriber base, decreased our single-ticket buyers and cut our annual donations. At the same time, post-COVID expenses have increased significantly, especially in an industry reliant on people and labor. At Trinity Rep, we are rebounding as best we can with a major commitment to expanding and diversifying our audience, welcoming new people into the theater every day. This season saw 4,500 new ticket buyers.At Trinity Rep! We will be on the other side of our major capital construction project in a thriving theater with updated and modern spaces, serving everyone in our community as the State Theater of Rhode Island.Working summers for Sweetberry Cafe at the outdoor pool of the JCC [Jewish Community Center] in Newton, Mass.Relax and trust that everything will work out.The polenta at Mike’s Kitchen in Cranston. Yum!“Suits.” It’s wild.The New York Times.