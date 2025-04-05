Health Care Heroes 2025

MENTAL HEALTH PROVIDER/ADVOCATE (individual): Katie Hansen

Thrive Behavioral Health Inc. program manager, substance adult general outpatient services

What led you to choose health care as your profession? I’ve witnessed the impact of mental health and substance use issues, both personally and within my community. That fueled my desire to work in health care, and to offer a safe space for people and assist them in reaching their goals.

How have you helped boost the quality of access to health care? At Thrive, I took a leadership role in expanding the outpatient and intensive outpatient programs, as well as developing and implementing an ambulatory withdrawal management program for opioid and alcohol use disorders.

What more do you feel the state can do to help further support the health care sector in Rhode Island? The state should commit to supporting and expanding programs that address disparities, ensuring equitable health care for all. It should also create dedicated funds to support pilot programs that showcase innovative behavioral health solutions to meet clients not just where they are but where they dream to be.

Are you confident patient access and quality of care will improve in Rhode Island over the next five years? Why or why not? Yes, it already has. Thrive offers same-day access and 24/7 mobile crisis support, ensuring timely care for individuals and families. I’m confident in my team at Thrive, as well as the entire local health community, that we’ll not only maintain leadership but also set a new standard in behavioral health care.