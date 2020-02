KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Andrew R. Tavares, CPA, MST to Partner. Based in the Firm’s Newport, RI office, Andrew is responsible for tax planning opportunities for a range of clients in manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and professional service organizations. He joined KLR in 2005 in the Firm’s Tax Services Group and has been a valuable resource and mentor to his colleagues and clients.

