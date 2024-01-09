KLR Promotes Michael Garcia to Equity Partner

KLR, one of the largest accounting and business consulting firms in New England announced the promotion of Michael Garcia, CPA, MBA to Equity Partner.

Mike’s experience includes accounting, tax planning and financial statement analysis. He also provides technology implementation to a variety of clients, ranging from small start-ups to large, privately-held companies. He joined KLR in 2019 in the Firm’s Enterprise Solutions Group and has assumed increasing responsibilities ever since. He graduated from Bryant University with an MBA and a BS in Accounting from URI.