Largest R.I. health insurer tops in member satisfaction in Northeast

PROVIDENCE – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island has been ranked No. 1 in member satisfaction among commercial health plans in the Northeast region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Commercial Member Health Plan Satisfaction Study.

It’s the third consecutive year that Blue Cross has attained top honors.

Blue Cross tied for the No. 1 spot in the Northeast rankings with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Connecticut, with each health plan attaining an overall customer satisfaction index rating of 730, based on a 1,000-point scale.

Blue Cross says it was the highest-ranked insurer in the Northeast region – which represents Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine – for overall satisfaction, customer service, billing and payment, and out-of-pocket costs. This year, Blue Cross’ overall satisfaction score was 29 points higher than the Northeast region average, the health insurer says.

“We’re thrilled to be No. 1 in the Northeast yet again,” said Martha L. Wofford, Blue Cross CEO and president. “What makes this honor so meaningful – and our company so proud to be honored – is that it’s based on feedback from the very people we serve. Just like in sports, being No. 1 three times in a row for customer satisfaction can only be achieved when an organization is fully and relentlessly committed to excellence.

“Our associates are devoted to delivering the best possible experience to our members, whether members are calling customer service, looking for a provider, trying to navigate a complicated issue or just stopping by our retail store to learn more about their benefits.”

Blue Cross said the ranking reflects investments the insurer has made to reach customers through various methods and offerings, including Your Blue Store locations and the myBCBSRI digital health portal.

Rounding out the top five health plans in the Northeast were Cigna at No. 3, Aetna Inc. at No. 4 and UnitedHealthcare at No. 5, according to the study.

Cigna and UnitedHealthcare, at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, were also included in the rankings for Massachusetts, which was separate from the Northeast rankings. Mass General Brigham Health Plan was ranked No. 1 in Massachusetts, followed by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts at No. 2. Point32Health Services Inc. was ranked No. 5.