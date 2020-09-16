Leadership R.I., Family Service of R.I. collaborate to address social isolation

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofits Leadership Rhode Island and Family Service of Rhode Island are partnering to create a new initiative to help Rhode Islanders cope with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative, called “BeTogetherRI,” will help bring food, supplies and human connection to individuals in need. The initiative’s website encourages Rhode Islanders to write uplifting notes to people who may be having a hard time during the health crisis.

Leadership Rhode Island and Family Service of Rhode Island jointly said that the quarantines and social isolation brought on by the pandemic can impact mental health and substance use issues.

The messages will be displayed both on the website and in Family Service’s BeSafe kits, which contain masks, cleaning products and food delivered to Rhode Islanders in need. These kits have helped approximately 16,000 people since March, the organizations said.

The BeTogetherRI website also encourages donations to the BeSafeRI cause.

