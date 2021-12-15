Legal aspects of COVID-19 vaccinations topic of Polaris MEP virtual session

PROVIDENCE – How manufacturers manage COVID-19 vaccination requirements in light of evolving federal and local regulations is the subject of a free virtual presentation that will be held on Dec. 15.

Guided by Polaris MEP Center Director Kathie Mahoney, the discussion will feature attorney and employment law specialist Mark Freel of Locke Lord LLP and Melody Weeks of the Rhode Island Procurement Technical Assistance Center.

Freel will offer guidance on whether local employers should require vaccinations regardless of “work-in-progress” federal mandates. Weeks will address federal agency requirements and contract flow downs.

Rhode Island manufacturers, including owners, managers, engineers and operations team members, seeking more information about the vaccine are encouraged to register for the online session.

It will run from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.