Let public in on benefits of academic role in health system

By
-
WILLING ­PARTNER: Brown University’s latest bid to expand its role in the state’s health care system was short-circuited when Attorney General Peter F. Neronha denied a merger proposal from Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System that included the Ivy League school. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
WILLING ­PARTNER: Brown University’s latest bid to expand its role in the state’s health care system was short-circuited when Attorney General Peter F. Neronha denied a merger proposal from Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System that included the Ivy League school. / PBN FILE PHOTO/WILLIAM HAMILTON
The potential for a health care monopoly in the state was the primary reason Attorney General Peter F. Neronha denied a proposed merger between Lifespan Corp. and Care New England Health System. But Brown University’s uncertain role as an academic partner was also near the top of his lengthy list of concerns. “While publicly heralding…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR