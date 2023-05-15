Lifespan’s nursing assistant school licensed by the state

PROVIDENCE – Lifespan Corp.’s nursing assistant school has been licensed as an approved training program by the R.I. Department of Health.

The program offers free, educational training and support services to nursing assistant students ages 18 and older. It includes free tuition and supplies, virtual classroom instruction, access to employment transition coordinator services and opportunities for employment at Lifespan hospitals.

The license means that the program meets the R.I. Department of Health’s training requirement for the nursing assistant license. This “significantly increases Lifespan’s ability to prepare more individuals to serve in this critical health care role,” Lifespan said.

Lifespan is the first and only health system in Rhode Island to have received this designation.

- Advertisement -

Nursing assistant students receive classroom instruction from registered nurse educators, hospital-based clinical training and lab instruction in the Lifespan Medical Simulation Center.

Unemployed and underemployed students can apply to the training program for free, through funding from the Papitto Opportunity Connection. Lifespan is currently recruiting for its first class in July.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.