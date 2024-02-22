Lincoln colonial sale for $1.76M is highest in town in 2024 so far

LINCOLN – A 5,112-square-foot colonial home located on a cul-de-sac with more than an acre of land in Lincoln recently sold for $1.76 million, making it the most expensive home to sell in the town in 2024 thus far, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 13 Belmont Drive property contains four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to the real estate firm. Built in 2000 on 1.15 acres of land, the home includes an attached three-car garage, a heated driveway, a media room, a saltwater pool and a jacuzzi, Mott & Chace said.

The home includes a first-floor primary suite, which has its own office space, three walk-in closets and an electric bidet toilet in the bathroom, the firm said.

Other amenities include a Sonos surround sound system, a security alarm system with cameras and an electric panel capable of handling 400 amps for heavy power loads, the firm said in its announcement of the sale.

The secluded backyard, enclosed by trees, includes a cabana with a full kitchen and bathroom, an imported pizza oven, a fire pit and its own private terrace, according to the firm.

The home was most recently valued by Lincoln assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.05 million, with $302,000 of that being attributed to the land, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The seller was represented by Timothy McGinnis of Empire Real Estate Group. The buyer was represented by Joshua Cullion of Mott & Chace.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Joseph Sousa to Istiklal Arikan and Dilek Arikan, a married couple from Illinois.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.