Marissa Burke

Senior Manufacturing Manager

Amgen

MARISSA BURKE (she/her/hers) Marissa started her career in Manufacturing at Sanofi Genzyme in Framingham, Massachusetts where she learned the manufacturing process of mammalian cell culture and protein purification. She joined Amgen in 2017 as a Quality Specialist, and was named Senior Manager of Manufacturing in 2024. In her time as a manufacturing manager, she has been a key contributor to the successful commissioning and qualification of 4 new products for Amgen Rhode Island’s Single Use Manufacturing Facility.

Marissa consistently role models behaviors aligned to Amgen’s values and Leadership Attributes and has been identified not only by her peers but also executive leadership as an individual who is making an exceptional contribution to Amgen and delivering business results. She focuses on developing high performing teams, challenging the status quo and new ways of thinking. She completed the RI Bio Emergency Leaders Program in 2020 and has been a mentor in the West Warwick School Department since 2018. Marissa enjoys spending time with her husband and son, and traveling.

401.304.7607

Mhicke02@amgen.com

www.amgen.com

YEARS IN CURRENT INDUSTRY 13

YEARS WITH CURRENT ORGANIZATION 7

EDUCATION Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, University of Rhode Island