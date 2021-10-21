Maryland company wins contract to manage East Greenwich marina

EAST GREENWICH – A Maryland-based marina management company is taking over a waterfront property in town.

Oasis Marinas announced recently that it was awarded a contract by the ownership group for Prime Marina East Greenwich, a facility at the top of Greenwich Cove, which can accommodate up to 186 boats in the water and 170 in its dry-stack storage space.

This is the first Rhode Island property managed by Oasis Marinas, which has a portfolio of 40 waterfront facilities on the East Coast.

Oasis Marinas took over the East Greenwich facility on Oct. 1, according to a public statement from the company, after it was awarded the contract by the ownership group, Miami-based Integra Investment.

Oasis Marinas said it will work together with existing staff who operated the facility, improving the marina’s operations for the loyal customers who keep their boats there.

“The team is working with the existing staff on-site to bring its world-class business management and facilities maintenance services to the marina and will continue to meet and exceed the customers’ expectations,” the company said in its announcement of the deal.

In addition to boat storage, with 24/7 access, the Prime Marina East Greenwich facility offers modern laundry and shower facilities, a ship store, and a bar and restaurant for boaters called McKinley’s Pub.

“Not only are the services and amenities at Prime Marina East Greenwich top-notch, but the beautiful historic town of East Greenwich is such a compelling area for business and boating,” said Benjamin Burns, chief marketing officer for Oasis Marinas. “Oasis hopes to make each boater and guest experience extraordinary at Prime Marina East Greenwich, and we are delighted to be a new part of this exciting community.”

Oasis Marinas said it has worked with Integra Investments in the past, having won contracts for its Westshore Yacht Club in Tampa, Fla., in 2020, and its Sea Isle Marina and Yachting Center in Miami in 2021.

