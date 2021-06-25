Measures aim to boost desire for greener buildings

WASTE NOT, WANT NOT: David A. Caldwell Jr., vice president of North Kingstown custom-homebuilding company Caldwell & Johnson Inc., at the construction site for a Jamestown home that will be capable of net-zero energy use. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
When Peter Gill Case founded his sustainability-focused architectural firm, Providence-based Truth Box Inc., in 2002, he had lofty expectations. “I thought there was this race, that I was getting in front of this wave of energy-efficient demand that would just explode,” he said. But the last 19 years have been, in Case’s words, “disappointing.” What…

