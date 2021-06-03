Metro Providence hourly pay outpaces national average

PROVIDENCE – The average hourly wage for workers in the Providence-Warwick-Fall River metropolitan area was $28.32 in May 2020, higher than the national average of $27.07, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday.
The BLS said that wages in the Providence metro area were higher in 15 of 22 major occupational groups than their respective national averages, including in the health care practitioners and technical occupations, where workers earned an average of $45.11 per hour, compared with the national average of $41.30 per hour.
Average annual wages for major occupation groups in the metro area:
- Management occupations: $138,010
- Business and financial operations occupations: $83,250
- Computer and mathematical occupations: $92,250
- Architecture and engineering occupations: $92,130
- Life, physical and social science occupations: $77,730
- Community and social service occupations: $67,400
- Legal occupations: $96,150
- Educational instruction and library occupations: $69,550
- Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media occupations: $60,770
- Health care practitioners and technical occupations: $93,820
- Health care support occupations: $35,820
- Protective service occupations: $55,030
- Food preparation and serving related occupations: $30,430
- Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations: $35,970
- Personal care and service occupations: $34,940
- Sales and related occupations: $48,010
- Office and administrative support occupations: $45,250
- Farming, fishing and forestry occupations: $37,260
- Construction and extraction occupations: $58,370
- Installation, maintenance and repair occupations: $56,000
- Production occupations: $43,900
- Transportation and material moving occupations: $39,270
To view individual job title wage data in the metro area, visit the BLS website.
