Metro Providence hourly pay outpaces national average

PROVIDENCE – The average hourly wage for workers in the Providence-Warwick-Fall River metropolitan area was $28.32 in May 2020, higher than the national average of $27.07, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday.

The BLS said that wages in the Providence metro area were higher in 15 of 22 major occupational groups than their respective national averages, including in the health care practitioners and technical occupations, where workers earned an average of $45.11 per hour, compared with the national average of $41.30 per hour.

Average annual wages for major occupation groups in the metro area:

Management occupations: $138,010

Business and financial operations occupations: $83,250

Computer and mathematical occupations: $92,250

Architecture and engineering occupations: $92,130

Life, physical and social science occupations: $77,730

Community and social service occupations: $67,400

Legal occupations: $96,150

Educational instruction and library occupations: $69,550

Arts, design, entertainment, sports and media occupations: $60,770

Health care practitioners and technical occupations: $93,820

Health care support occupations: $35,820

Protective service occupations: $55,030

Food preparation and serving related occupations: $30,430

Building and grounds cleaning and maintenance occupations: $35,970

Personal care and service occupations: $34,940

Sales and related occupations: $48,010

Office and administrative support occupations: $45,250

Farming, fishing and forestry occupations: $37,260

Construction and extraction occupations: $58,370

Installation, maintenance and repair occupations: $56,000

Production occupations: $43,900

Transportation and material moving occupations: $39,270

To view individual job title wage data in the metro area, visit the BLS website.

- Advertisement -