Narragansett Bay Estuary Program provides $649K in planning grants

BRISTOL – The Narragansett Bay Estuary Program, which is hosted by Roger Williams University and uses a community-driven approach to enhance water quality and wildlife, announced Wednesday that it awarded $649,000 in planning grants to local municipalities, universities and organizations across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
The 11 total grants, the university said, would support green infrastructure and capacity-building projects. The projects align natural and engineering processes in order to improve water quality, reduce flooding and make water supply more efficient, among other initiatives, RWU said.
The grants ranged from $25,000 through $99,000. The entities that received grant funding, and their amounts, are:
- Town of South Kingstown, $99,000
- Groundwork Rhode Island, Blackstone Parks Conservancy and Seekonk River Alliance, $92,099
- Southern Rhode Island Conservation District, $75,000
- Audubon Society of Rhode Island, $73,000
- Town of Bristol, $70,818
- Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council, $60,410
- Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, $50,015
- City of East Providence, $45,000
- Town of Barrington, $33,700
- Clark University and the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative, $25,000
- Groundwork Southcoast, $25,000
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
