Narragansett Bay Estuary Program provides $649K in planning grants

BRISTOL – The Narragansett Bay Estuary Program, which is hosted by Roger Williams University and uses a community-driven approach to enhance water quality and wildlife, announced Wednesday that it awarded $649,000 in planning grants to local municipalities, universities and organizations across Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The 11 total grants, the university said, would support green infrastructure and capacity-building projects. The projects align natural and engineering processes in order to improve water quality, reduce flooding and make water supply more efficient, among other initiatives, RWU said.

The grants ranged from $25,000 through $99,000. The entities that received grant funding, and their amounts, are:

Town of South Kingstown , $99,000

, $99,000 Groundwork Rhode Island , Blackstone Parks Conservancy and Seekonk River Alliance , $92,099

, and , $92,099 Southern Rhode Island Conservation District , $75,000

, $75,000 Audubon Society of Rhode Island , $73,000

, $73,000 Town of Bristol , $70,818

, $70,818 Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council , $60,410

, $60,410 Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve , $50,015

, $50,015 City of East Providence , $45,000

, $45,000 Town of Barrington , $33,700

, $33,700 Clark University and the Blackstone Watershed Collaborative , $25,000

and the , $25,000 Groundwork Southcoast, $25,000

