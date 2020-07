Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

CVS Health Pharmacy 4255 Quaker Lane, North Kingstown This 11,970-square-foot parcel at Quaker Lane and Ten Rod Road was owned by the state of Rhode Island and was used as a park-and-ride lot. CVS Health Corp. is constructing a pharmacy with a drive-thru window that includes 57 parking spaces. Construction began in November 2019. The…