New Providence condo development opens on Warren Street

PROVIDENCE – A new eight-unit, townhouse-style condominium development known as Warren Row was recently completed at 59 Warren St., according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The property is being listed by Carl Henschel, Sara Chaffee and Priya Himatsingka, all sales associates with Mott & Chace.

Located in Providence’s West End near the Armory District, Warren Row consists of eight new-construction residences designed as three-level townhouse-style condominiums, according to a listing from Mott & Chace. Each unit includes three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, with approximately 1,585 square feet of living space.

The homes feature modern, energy efficient systems, including individual solar installations, fully electric heating and cooling, energy recovery ventilator air-quality systems, and electric-vehicle charging infrastructure with two ChargePoint stations, according to Mott & Chace. Additional features include dedicated parking, private outdoor space, white-oak flooring and storage areas.

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Developed by Knight & Swan LLC in collaboration with Freecell Architecture, the project reflects a design approach tied to the Rhode Island School of Design and emphasizes contextual architecture intended to complement the surrounding West End neighborhood, Mott & Chace said.

The development is situated near neighborhood amenities, including downtown Providence, Dexter Training Grounds Park and the Cranston Street Armory, as well as local restaurants, cafes and small businesses in the West End.

According to the Providence property assessor’s database, the underlying parcel carries a 2025 total assessed value of $534,800, including $164,300 for land and $346,600 for the building.

The property was acquired in 2021 by Warren & Wilson Renewal LLC from the Providence Redevelopment Agency via a bargain and sale deed for $1, according to public records.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.