New R.I. law ensures gratuities get into the right hands

By
-
Paul Bagdan, JWU faculty member who spoke to PBN about a new "tip protection" law in the state. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Anyone who has worked in the service industry knows how rapidly things can change from one shift to the next. One night’s tips might cover the monthly rent; another might be just enough to afford weekly groceries. Tipped workers have little choice but to accept the uncertainty, often depending on customer generosity and employer integrity.…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display