Newport manufacturer recognized for sustainability efforts

NEWPORT – Lang Pharma Nutrition Inc., a manufacturer of dietary and nutritional products, was recognized as a 2021 Ocean Champion by the Marine Stewardship Council.

The award, given to the business for sustainability efforts, highlights the company’s efforts to sustainably source the krill and fish oil used in its products, said Eric Critchlow, U.S. program director for the MSC.

This leadership helps customers and retail partners “make a smart choice for both their health and ocean health,” Critchlow said.

The Marine Stewardship Council, a national nonprofit that sets standards and incentives for a sustainable seafood market, established the annual Ocean Champion awards in 2017 to recognize companies that show leadership “above and beyond” the organization’s fishery and chain of custody standards.

More than 370 fisheries, which produce almost 15% of global marine catch in total, have met MSC’s certification standard.

The recent distinction places Lang Pharma Nutrition among national awardees such as Sam’s Club and Whole Foods Market.

Lang, a full-service private label and corporate brand manufacturer, was established in 1984 in Newport and is owned by Norway-based biotech company Aker BioMarine.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.