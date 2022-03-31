North Kingstown nursing home sold for $11M to Brooklyn investor

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center property in North Kingstown was sold recently to a Brooklyn businessman who has been buying up nursing homes throughout Rhode Island.

Louis Gellis recently bought the 740 Oak Hill Road property for $11 million. Gellis bought the property as the sole owner of a newly formed entity called South County Eden Operations LLC. The former owner of the real estate is called 780 Oak Hill Road SNF Real Estate LLC, which is affiliated with the Flushing, N.Y.-based Hill Valley Healthcare.

Gellis first filed letters of intent to operate the North Kingstown facility with the R.I. Department of Health in February. A review of his application for effective control as the licensed administrator of the nursing homes is still pending as of late March, according to the department.

The South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has 120 skilled nursing beds. The nursing home is currently licensed to and operated by South County SNF Operations LLC.

A message seeking comment from Gellis was left at his office, but he has not responded as of deadline for this report.

Gellis, who goes by “Josh,” also recently bought the Sunny View Nursing Home property in Warwick for $4.8 million, along with the Brentwood By The Bay Assisted Living in Warwick for $14.6 million and the neighboring Brentwood Nursing & Rehabilitation facility for $8.1 million.

According to his application for effective control of the South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Gellis also has ownership and operator interests in several other Rhode Island nursing homes, including the 120-bed West View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in West Warwick; the 80-bed Stillwater Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing Community in Smithfield; and the 100-bed Overlook Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Burrillville.

Outside of Rhode Island, Gellis has an ownership interest in the Delmar Nursing & Rehabilitation nursing home in Delmar, Del., and Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rensselaer, N.Y.

“Mr. Gellis has a proven track record in Rhode Island, as well as outside of the state in owning and operating skilled nursing facilities,” according to his application for effective control of the South County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. “All of the facilities are in good standing and are proud of the quality services provided to all residents.”

