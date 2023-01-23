Officials mark opening of Pawtucket-Central Falls train, bus station

PAWTUCKET – Plans to make Pawtucket a public transportation destination with a new commuter rail and bus stop are chugging along.

Federal and state officials gathered to mark the opening and first date of service for the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center on Monday, according to a press release. The opening date comes after prior delays to the project, which broke ground in 2018 and was first expected to begin service in the summer of 2022, PBN previously reported.

A partnership between the R.I. Department of Transportation, the R.I. Public Transportation Authority and the cities of Pawtucket and Central Falls, the train station will connect Pawtucket to Boston and North Kingstown as part of the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority’s Providence-Stoughton line. The adjoining RIPTA bus hub replaces an existing stop on Roosevelt Avenue, adding dedicated bus and bike lanes that link the new Pine Street hub to downtown Pawtucket.

A majority of the $63 million project was covered with federal grants with 20% coming from state and local funds.

For more information, including directions, schedules and fares, visit www.RideTheRailsRI.com.

