Pair of housing projects awarded $9.5M from developer program

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PROVIDENCE – A pair of housing initiatives have been awarded a total of $9.5 million through the Housing 2030 Public Developer Program, R.I. Executive Office of Housing and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday. The Housing Authority of Newport has been awarded $4.5 million to support the construction of Park View Terrace, a new 51-unit

PROVIDENCE – A pair of housing initiatives have been awarded a total of $9.5 million through the

Housing 2030 Public Developer Program, R.I. Executive Office of Housing and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.

The Housing Authority of Newport has been awarded $4.5 million to support the construction of Park View Terrace, a new 51-unit affordable housing development for older adults and individuals with disabilities on housing authority-owned land, and Gemini Housing Corp., a joint venture of the Coventry and Smithfield housing authorities, received $5 million to support Windsor Gardens, a 51-unit affordable housing development in Smithfield.

The Housing 2030 Public Developer Program is a bond-funded initiative designed to help public housing authorities and their nonprofit affiliates to develop and preserve affordable rental housing across the state.

Funded through Rhode Island's $120 million housing bond approved by voters in 2024, the program supports projects that expand housing for low- and moderate-income households while advancing the state's Housing 2030 goal of permitting 2,250 affordable rental homes by the end of 2030.

“Rhode Islanders need more affordable housing options in every community, and these awards will help deliver exactly that,” McKee said. “By investing in our Public Housing Authorities and their nonprofit partners, we're creating new opportunities for older adults, people with disabilities, and families with the greatest housing needs while continuing to move Rhode Island closer to our Housing 2030 goals.”

Each of the 51 apartments in the Park View Terrace plan will be fully accessible and affordable. The development will serve 39 households earning up to 30% of area median income, with the remaining units serving households earning between 50% and 60% percent of AMI.

The project will leverage additional investments, including $300,000 in U.S. Housing and Urban Development capital funds, $200,000 in deferred developer fees, and a $170,000 predevelopment grant. The Housing Authority of Newport has secured operating subsidies for all 51 units through project-based vouchers and rental assistance demonstration subsidies.

“Park View Terrace will be a vital housing resource to both Newport and Rhode Island,” said Rhonda Mitchell, executive director of the Housing Authority of Newport. “Nearly half of all Newport renters struggle with housing cost burdens. We are incredibly proud to work with our state, federal, and local officials to address this housing crisis by preserving and producing quality affordable homes for the residents and communities we serve.

In Smithfield, The Winsor Gardens project

will transform the former Winsor School on Putnam Pike into 29 affordable homes for older adults and construct an adjacent 22-unit building, creating a total of 51 new rental homes.

The effort has already secured $554,000 in additional funding, including support from the Smithfield Affordable Housing Trust, a federal American Rescue Plan Act predevelopment grant, and a recoverable grant from Local Initiatives Support Corp.

“Winsor Gardens represents an exciting opportunity to transform a historic community landmark into affordable housing for older adults,” said Cherise Miller, executive director of the Smithfield Housing Authority. “This award brings us one step closer to creating 51 new homes while preserving the former Winsor School for future generations. We are grateful to the R.I. Executive Office of Housing for its investment and to Coventry Housing Authority and the many supporters who are helping to move this project from vision to reality. Together, we are creating affordable housing opportunities that will benefit Rhode Islanders for years to come.”

Combined, the efforts will create 102 affordable rental homes.