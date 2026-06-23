Pair of housing projects awarded $9.5M from developer program

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THE STATE has awarded a total of $9.5 million to a pair of housing projects through the Housing 2030 Public Developer Program that will create 102 affordable rental homes. 
THE STATE has awarded a total of $9.5 million to a pair of housing projects through the Housing 2030 Public Developer Program that will create 102 affordable rental homes. 

PROVIDENCE – A pair of housing initiatives have been awarded a total of $9.5 million through the Housing 2030 Public Developer Program, R.I. Executive Office of Housing and Gov. Daniel J. McKee announced Tuesday.  The Housing Authority of Newport has been awarded $4.5 million to support the construction of Park View Terrace, a new 51-unit

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