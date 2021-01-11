Patients at VA Providence now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

PROVIDENCE – COVID-19 vaccinations are underway for patients at the VA Providence Healthcare System.

On Jan. 6, John Kirby, a veteran, was the first nonemployee to receive a first dose of the Moderna Inc. vaccine at the Providence VA Medical Center.

“As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” said Lawrence Connell, director of the VA Providence Healthcare System.

A Providence VA team is now contacting patients who are at high risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 to schedule vaccine appointments. While there is no need for veterans to preregister, call or sign up ahead of time, more information can be found at va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.