Pawtucket turns to volunteer enforcement effort to target blighted properties

PAWTUCKET – The city has resurfaced the Neighborhood Task Force Program, which will certify volunteers to help the city’s code enforcement officers cite properties that are blighted, rundown, decayed or otherwise not complying with city codes.

Mayor Donald R. Grebien, in a news release, said the city is facing quality-of-life issues in some of its neighborhoods, including rodents and blighted housing.

“Working together, the city will work to get ahead on identifying the problem properties in our streets and enforcing the standards.”

Citations for derelict properties have become backed up in court due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grebien reported.

- Advertisement -

The task force program will allow residents to be certified to anonymously cite any property not adhering to the city’s codes and ordinances.

“Let’s all be part of the solution and not allow absentee landlords and troubled properties to negatively impact our neighborhoods,” he said, in a news release.

The neighborhood program will begin in Woodlawn. Any resident interested can call 401-728-0500 ext. 449 or email wvieira@pawtucketri.com.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.